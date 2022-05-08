Broward County investigating shooting at Alligator Alley

Broward County Sheriff's Office says the department is working a developing incident after a shooting happened at Alligator Alley.

BCSO says at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near Mile Marker 37. That's where deputies located two individuals who were shot while driving in their car adding both individuals were airlifted to area hospitals.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or at browardcrimestoppers.org.

You can also call **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.