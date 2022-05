Defending state champion Phil Campbell and top-ranked Piedmont will play one more game Wednesday to decide who goes to next week’s Class 3A finals. Phil Campbell ripped the Bulldogs 10-0 in 5 innings in Game 1 of their best-of-3 series Tuesday, but Piedmont bounce back to win a 16-9 slugfest in Game 2 and even the series.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO