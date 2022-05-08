ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 274: WatchMichael Chandler brutally KO Tony Ferguson with a vicious front kick to leave ex-UFC champ on the brink

By Chisanga Malata
 3 days ago

MICHAEL CHANDLER returned to the win column with a brutal knockout of fan Tony Ferguson.

The three-time Bellator lightweight champion locked horns with El Cucuy in the early hours of Sunday morning on the main card of a stacked UFC 274 card in Pheonix, Arizona

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collided on the UFC 274 main card

Fan favourite Ferguson entered the mouth-watering showdown on the back of three dominant losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

And he was handed his fourth loss, and potential his walking papers in the second round of the desert dust-up courtesy of a nasty front kick.

An elated Chandler said: “What the fans at home will never ever feel is when you’re down and you have a round like I just did that wasn’t decisive and Tony Ferguson showed up.

“You gotta pull out something from inside of you. And God came through.”

bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson vows to return following nasty KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274: “I’ll be back”

Tony Ferguson has assured fans he will “be back” after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. ‘El Cucuy’ was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when he stepped foot in the Octagon last night in Phoenix. In order to do so, Ferguson had to find a way past former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who also entered the contest looking to rebound.
PHOENIX, AZ
mmanews.com

Joe Rogan Told Dana White Not To Book Makhachev vs. Dariush Next

Joe Rogan doesn’t think Dana White should book Islam Makhachev vs. Beniel Dariush after UFC 274. UFC 274 went down live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event featured several bouts that were key to the landscape of the lightweight division.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
