UFC 274: WatchMichael Chandler brutally KO Tony Ferguson with a vicious front kick to leave ex-UFC champ on the brink

MICHAEL CHANDLER returned to the win column with a brutal knockout of fan Tony Ferguson.

The three-time Bellator lightweight champion locked horns with El Cucuy in the early hours of Sunday morning on the main card of a stacked UFC 274 card in Pheonix, Arizona

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collided on the UFC 274 main card

Fan favourite Ferguson entered the mouth-watering showdown on the back of three dominant losses to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

And he was handed his fourth loss, and potential his walking papers in the second round of the desert dust-up courtesy of a nasty front kick.

An elated Chandler said: “What the fans at home will never ever feel is when you’re down and you have a round like I just did that wasn’t decisive and Tony Ferguson showed up.

“You gotta pull out something from inside of you. And God came through.”