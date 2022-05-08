ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Ashley Greene cradles baby bump as she poses beside husband Paul Khoury at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers in Malibu

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ashley Greene was positively glowing when she and her husband arrived at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers in Malibu on Saturday.

The actress, 35, donned a light purple wrap dress that highlighted her growing baby bump to the star-studded affair.

She styled her eye-catching dress with a pair of grey flats that had small bows adorned to them.

Glowing: Ashley Greene was positively glowing when she and her husband Paul Khoury arrived at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers in Malibu on Saturday 

The Twilight actress parted her dark brown hair in the middle and let her locks cascade down onto her chest.

She posed with her arms cradling her bump for several snaps.

Greene's better half, Paul Khoury, donned a short sleeve button-down white shirt with a gray pattern running up and down his torso.

Expecting: The actress, 35, donned a light purple wrap dress that highlighted her growing baby bump to the star-studded affair 
Elegant: The Twilight actress parted her dark brown hair in the middle and let her locks cascade down onto her chest 

He affixed a gray paperboy cap to his head and wore a simple pair of blue jeans with black sandals.

Khoury protected his eyes from the harsh California sun with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Back in March, the happy couple announced they are expecting their first child together. Greene posted a set of pictures to Instagram where they gazed adoringly into one another's eyes.

Better half: Greene's better half, Paul Khoury, donned a short sleeve button-down white shirt with a gray pattern running up and down his torso 

The Florida native held a picture of the sonogram in her hand while her beau dipped her in his arms.

She captioned the set of photos, 'I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.'

The fifth annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers in Malibu is an event that, according to the Best Buddies website, 'is a celebration honoring motherhood and the influence of mothers in society.'

Best Buddies is a nonprofit 'dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).'

