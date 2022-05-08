Whitesboro softball sweeps Whitewright in UIL area round

As the transfer portal goes absolutely bonkers amid wild NIL deals and widespread tampering allegations, the University of Texas football team has lost four players to SMU. Ever Since Garrett Gilbert was benched for Case McCoy and Shane Buechele took his talents to Highland Park, SMU has become a popular non-conference landing site for former Longhorns over the past decade.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The schedule is set for this week’s UIL State Track and Field Meet at the University of Texas at Austin. The Randall High School girls finished second as a team at regionals, and now three of the Lady Raiders will compete for a 5A state title.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KTEN) - Valliant started out the OSSAA slow-pitch softball tournament strong. The Lady Bulldogs took down Henryetta 15-0 in four innings to advance to the semifinals. Valliant matched up against the team who knocked them out in the first round last year. The Dale Lady Pirates knocked...
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Kingston Redskins are headed to the OSSAA state championship tournament again after winning their region tournament. Kingston will face Oklahoma Christian School at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Choctaw High School in the quarterfinals. "We've never had this many seniors," said Kingston head coach Darron...
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — "Why not us?" That's the question that echoes off the diamond at Harker Heights High School. “This is a first for this school, this is the first for the Killeen ISD whole school district for softball," manger Kye Robertson said. The Knights softball team is...
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards have hired Neil Searcy, a Gainesville alum, to lead the football program. Searcy played for the Leopards in the late 1980′s. He has spent most of his coaching career at Killeen High School where he has been the head coach since 2015. He has also been the head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi.
On Thursday, Central Texas high school athletes will start to compete in this year's UIL state track and field meet at Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus. Here is a list of Austin-area athletes that will be vying for podium places through Saturday.
Class 6A
Braylon James, Stony Point, boys 110-meter hurdles
KYLE — One by one, the Jonesboro Eagles golfers walked off the 18th green and nodded to each other. At first there were subdued smiles, but the celebrations started to percolate once the Eagles realized what they had done. All five Jonesboro boys’ golfers shot 89 or better in...
Riverside's Angel Munoz has become a household name in El Paso during his junior season.
In the fall, the quarterback helped guide the Rangers to a district football championship and two wins in the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
