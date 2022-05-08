ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lake Hills, TX

Linda Anthony wins reelection as West Lake Hills mayor

By Grace Dickens
 3 days ago
Incumbent Linda Anthony has won the West Lake Hills mayoral election, according to preliminary reporting from the city. Anthony received 79.65% of the vote, a total of...

Incumbents and newcomer Erin Archer polling ahead in May 7 early voting for Lake Travis ISD board

Early voting totals are in for the May 7 Lake Travis ISD board of trustees election for Places 3, 4 and 5. Small-business owner Erin Archer is leading in the competition for Place 3 on the LTISD board of trustees, according to results from the Travis County Supervisor of Elections around 7 p.m. on May 7. Archer has 58.12% of the vote, with a total of 4,524 votes, with lawyer Laurie Higginbotham is at 41.88% and 3,260 votes.
Austin ISD to offer staff a chance at affordable housing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD is working to make it easier for district staff to buy a home they can afford. The district is working with Austin Habitat for Humanity and Taylor Morrison on the Park at 51st East and 5301 Loyola Lane properties in Northwest Austin. Homes start in the $200,000 range and extend […]
10 latest commercial permits filed in Westlake, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Lakeway

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in the community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
