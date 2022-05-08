Linda Anthony wins reelection as West Lake Hills mayor

Early voting totals are in for the May 7 Lake Travis ISD board of trustees election for Places 3, 4 and 5. Small-business owner Erin Archer is leading in the competition for Place 3 on the LTISD board of trustees, according to results from the Travis County Supervisor of Elections around 7 p.m. on May 7. Archer has 58.12% of the vote, with a total of 4,524 votes, with lawyer Laurie Higginbotham is at 41.88% and 3,260 votes.

