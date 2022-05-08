Linda Anthony wins reelection as West Lake Hills mayor
Incumbent Linda Anthony has won the West Lake Hills mayoral election, according to preliminary reporting from the city. Anthony received 79.65% of the vote, a total of...communityimpact.com
Incumbent Linda Anthony has won the West Lake Hills mayoral election, according to preliminary reporting from the city. Anthony received 79.65% of the vote, a total of...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0