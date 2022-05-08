ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County reminds drivers about motorcycle safety

WIVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the weather gets warmer, more people will be on the road traveling, especially on motorcycles. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke to bikers and motorists Saturday...

www.wivb.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 20 Towns In Erie County That Won’t Allow Marijuana

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
2 On Your Side

Multiple construction projects underway at Chestnut Ridge Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you are planning on heading to Chestnut Ridge Park during this upcoming stretch of nice weather, be aware of some construction projects taking place. Erie County Parks is reminding people to follow directives and remain patient while construction is underway to the Ward Bridge, Main Parking Lot and the park Casino.
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot on Delavan reportedly in critical condition at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported a 27-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot on E. Delavan Avenue Friday night. The shooting took place around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Newburgh Avenue, and remains under investigation. Detectives said the man was taken to ECMC by ambulance following the […]
WBEN 930AM

4 arrested after police chase

Buffalo police have at least four individuals in custody in connection with a gun incident. Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle just before 12:30pm in the vicinity of Main Street and Utica Street during a traffic stop.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Housing Announcement Thursday For Western New York

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns will have a big announcement regarding housing and foreclosures this Thursday. The County Clerk's office Tweeted information about a surplus of more than $6 million. Kearns joined Clay and Company early this week, and hinted that the news on Thursday will be very revealing, and...
96.1 The Breeze

Kensington Expressway To Be Covered In Buffalo

It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Most Expensive Gas In Western New York

When you are on the roads today, take note of what the gas prices are, because they are going up and up. The “tax holiday” won’t be here until after Memorial Day, so you may not see the prices start to decline until then. However, the prices at the pump are rapidly evolving, especially here in Western New York.
Big Frog 104

Longest Go Kart Track in New York State is Only a Few Hours From Utica

Drivers, start your engines! The longest go-kart track in New York State is open for the season and it's only a few hours from Central New York. Alex Bay 500 Go-Karts, in the heart of the Thousand Islands, has the longest track in the state at over a mile long. There are 6 single-seat go-karts and 2 double-seaters ready to go for racing with your family and friends.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Biggest Speed Traps In Western New York

The weather is finally warming up and chances are you are ready to get out and about and since you are feeling good, you might get a bit too excited and lay on the gas pedal a little too much. The police know that when people are in better moods,...
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: WNY attorney Kristen Elmore

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kristen Elmore-Garcia will tell you that women deserve to be celebrated. "I think of all the women who have accomplished, maybe not received their recognition where recognition is due. And this is a time when we actually honor those women who work so hard to do whatever it is they do," Elmore-Garcia said.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

