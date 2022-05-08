Midland area education leaders discuss challenges, successes following two pandemic years

Students listen during the beginning of Mrs. Katy Stearns' sixth period English class Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Midland High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

On April 12, the League of Women Voters assembled regional educators at Creative 360 to discuss the state of education in the Great Lakes Bay Region following two pandemic years.

Panelists shared their perspectives on a wide range of successes and challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April event is now available for playback on YouTube, with the help of MCTV's Community Voices program. The discussion features the following topics of current education concern: staffing shortages, youth mental health, responses to security threats after the Oxford High School shooting, and impacts of the pandemic.

The following panelists answered questions asked by host Judith Frock, who is a board member of the League of Women Voters and a former educator.

Midland City Education Association President Mark Hackbarth

Saginaw Valley State University Dean of Education James Tarr

Meridian Public Schools Superintendent Craig Carmoney

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow

Those interested in viewing the full event can watch below:

The YouTube episode was produced by Katherine Redwine in association with The League of Women Voters of the Midland Area.

Redwine told the Daily News that committee members wrote the questions and panelists had an opportunity to review them prior to the panel discussion. The episode shared by MCTV has been edited.