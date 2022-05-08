ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland area education leaders discuss challenges, successes following two pandemic years

By Tess DeGayner
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODT5M_0fWgdKeT00
Students listen during the beginning of Mrs. Katy Stearns' sixth period English class Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Midland High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

On April 12, the League of Women Voters assembled regional educators at Creative 360 to discuss the state of education in the Great Lakes Bay Region following two pandemic years.

Panelists shared their perspectives on a wide range of successes and challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The April event is now available for playback on YouTube, with the help of MCTV's Community Voices program. The discussion features the following topics of current education concern: staffing shortages, youth mental health, responses to security threats after the Oxford High School shooting, and impacts of the pandemic.

The following panelists answered questions asked by host Judith Frock, who is a board member of the League of Women Voters and a former educator.

  • Midland City Education Association President Mark Hackbarth
  • Saginaw Valley State University Dean of Education James Tarr
  • Meridian Public Schools Superintendent Craig Carmoney
  • Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow

Those interested in viewing the full event can watch below:

The YouTube episode was produced by Katherine Redwine in association with The League of Women Voters of the Midland Area.

Redwine told the Daily News that committee members wrote the questions and panelists had an opportunity to review them prior to the panel discussion. The episode shared by MCTV has been edited.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

COVID outbreaks infect 287 students and teachers in Michigan schools

Michigan health officials identified 104 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, including 48 linked to K-12 schools and 48 involving long-term care facilities. The school outbreaks included in the state’s latest report, updated Tuesday, May 10, involved 287 students and staff. That’s up from last week, when there were 35 school outbreaks reported involving 229 infected students and staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Classes canceled, masks reinstated at Ann Arbor school after COVID-19 uptick

ANN ARBOR, MI - A K-8 school in Ann Arbor for academically gifted students canceled classes Monday, May 9, due to an uptick in teachers and students testing positive for COVID-19. Emerson School made the announcement, urging faculty and staff who hadn’t received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 90 days to test for COVID-19 at the school on Monday. All teachers, staff and students must have a negative COVID-19 test to return to in-person classes Tuesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Health
Midland, MI
Education
WWD

Chriselle Lim and Love, Bonito Team on AAPI Heritage Month and Mental Health Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Chriselle Lim and Love, Bonito are joining forces to advocate for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. The influencer and Southeast Asia-based fashion brand are teaming to support AAPI women and stress the importance of mental health awareness within the community by advocating for better resources and health care. Lim and the fashion brand are making a donation of $20,000 to the Asian Mental Health Project, which provides mental health resources to Asian American communities.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Midland Daily News

Wagoner Community Center receives over $7K donation for patio project

MANISTEE — Over $7,000 has been raised by the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class for the Wagoner Community Center's patio project. The 2018/19 leadership class chose its project during the chamber's leadership program to support the Manistee County Council on Aging and its efforts to transform the outdoor space at the center.
MANISTEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#School Shooting#Midland High School#Creative 360#Mctv#Community Voices#Oxford High School#The Daily News
WNEM

Flint school could soon be closing

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools is possibly considering closing Pierce Creative Arts Elementary School due to what officials call a structural deficit. Simone Walker, the parent of a first grader at Pierce said she panicked after receiving a message from parents advocating for students’ success, Pass for Short, a group formed in partnership with the school.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Midland Daily News

Veenstra: Hardly a farm boy

For those unaware, I'm originally from the suburbs of West Bloomfield. There isn't a farm for miles. My grandparents, with their old barn they used for storage, their tractor they used for leverage, and the vegetable garden my grandmother kept during the summer, were about the closest things to farmers there were. The only manure to be found were the bombs dogs left on the lawns. And there wasn't a single FFA in my (or any) school.
HURON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Okemos parents left with more questions following school board meeting

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night’s Okemos School Board meeting was packed tight. The Steering Committee gave its recommendation for the future of school buildings in the district. The proposal would rebuild Cornell Elementary in a new space while upgrading Kinawa and Chippewa. But parents are saying they’re left...
OKEMOS, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy