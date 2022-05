RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last month in Reno, the Silver State Pageant System hosted National Miss Curvy at the Grand Sierra Resort. Title holders from around the country came to compete. Contestants are judged by their public speaking and interviewing skills, as well as grace and poise under pressure both on and off stage. National Miss Curvy promotes a positive self-image, civic responsibility and size acceptance for contestants and creates role models for other women.

