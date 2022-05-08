194 Ohio State Athletes Earning Degrees at 2022 Spring Commencement, Including 14 Current and Former Football Players
A total of 194 current and former Ohio State athletes will receive degrees during Sunday’s spring commencement at Ohio Stadium. The list of graduating Buckeyes includes 14 current and former Buckeye football players: Ryan Batsch (finance), Cameron Brown (human development and family science), Robert Cope (hospitality management), Aaron Cox (food, agricultural...www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0