ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Royals-Orioles postponed to Monday due to rain

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles game scheduled for Saturday in Baltimore was...

www.lindyssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Spring Rain Will Return To The State

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, the Baltimore area was treated to beautiful blue skies, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures.  The high was 74 degrees, which is exactly normal for May 10.  On Wednesday and Thursday, a few clouds will appear in the southern part of Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. Still, there will be very pleasant temperatures and sunshine most of the time.  By Friday, clouds will be the dominant feature as an area of low pressure moves closer to the Southern Coast of the United States. The flow off of the Atlantic will moisten up the atmosphere enough for the risk of drizzle or a few showers too.  The temperature will remain mild and some even warmer air should move this way by the weekend.   The possibility of showers will unfortunately be around all weekend.  It will not be a day-long rain or chilly like last weekend, but the shower potential and even some thunder will be possible both on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, those shower chances may linger into Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

SD baseball wins, 4-2, in 9 innings

(May 6, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team battled back from two runs down to win, 4-2, on the road against the Easton Warriors in extra innings on Tuesday. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Easton put two runs on the board. In the...
EASTON, MD
Yardbarker

Robinson Cano reportedly drawing interest from Orioles

Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Through two homestands, the new ‘mountain’ in left field at Camden Yards is proving difficult to scale

For all the feet added to the dimensions of the new left field wall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, it came down to a matter of inches Sunday. The drive off the bat of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle struck 13 feet high, onto the tippy top of the green padding. And instead of bouncing out for a home run, the ball stayed in the yard for an RBI double. There have been several balls lost to the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their backfield this Tuesday, signing veteran running back Mike Davis. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news. Davis, a former fourth-round pick, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 17 games, he had 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries. He also had 44 catches for 259 yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

KC Chiefs schedule: Worst-case possibilities for 2022

With the NFL releasing the official 2022 schedule later this week, what are some of the worst scheduling scenarios possible for the Chiefs?. The NFL schedule release is happening this week and there’s much anticipation around the Kingdom about when the Chiefs will be playing their opponents. We already know who the opponents are going to be so we’re able to know a little bit of what to expect. We also already know that the Chargers will be coming to Arrowhead in Week 2 for the home opener.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WAFB

Former LSU SS Kramer Robertson called up by Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (WAFB) - Former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson has been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced on Tuesday, May 10. Robertson had been with the Memphis Redbirds (AAA). This will be his Major League Baseball debut. The Cardinals said he will wear No. 35.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens’ Chuck Clark drawing trade interest

Although John Harbaugh has said he plans on Clark remaining a Raven, teams reached out about trade interest. Following Baltimore’s Hamilton selection, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler notes the team received calls about Clark’s availability and multiple teams have inquired. Given an extension in February 2020, Clark is under contract for two more years on just $2.75M and $3.29M base salaries.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX2Now

Bally Sports+ pricing released ahead of fall 2022 launch

ST. LOUIS – Direct streams of Bally Sports regional sports networks will be available this fall. Cardinals and Blues fans will be able to stream Bally Sports Midwest games when they purchase this plan for about $16 to $20 per month. Bally Sports+ plans to have a soft launch in the Q2 of 2022 and a wide launch in the fall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy