Royals-Orioles postponed to Monday due to rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second day in a row, the Baltimore area was treated to beautiful blue skies, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures.
The high was 74 degrees, which is exactly normal for May 10.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a few clouds will appear in the southern part of Maryland and on the Eastern Shore.
Still, there will be very pleasant temperatures and sunshine most of the time.
By Friday, clouds will be the dominant feature as an area of low pressure moves closer to the Southern Coast of the United States.
The flow off of the Atlantic will moisten up the atmosphere enough for the risk of drizzle or a few showers too.
The temperature will remain mild and some even warmer air should move this way by the weekend.
The possibility of showers will unfortunately be around all weekend.
It will not be a day-long rain or chilly like last weekend, but the shower potential and even some thunder will be possible both on Saturday and Sunday.
In fact, those shower chances may linger into Monday.
(May 6, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team battled back from two runs down to win, 4-2, on the road against the Easton Warriors in extra innings on Tuesday. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Easton put two runs on the board. In the...
Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.
For all the feet added to the dimensions of the new left field wall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, it came down to a matter of inches Sunday. The drive off the bat of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle struck 13 feet high, onto the tippy top of the green padding. And instead of bouncing out for a home run, the ball stayed in the yard for an RBI double. There have been several balls lost to the ...
The Baltimore Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Not many expected Baltimore to be in a position to nab the former Irish star, as he was projected to go in the first 10 selections of the first round. When participating...
The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their backfield this Tuesday, signing veteran running back Mike Davis. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news. Davis, a former fourth-round pick, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 17 games, he had 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries. He also had 44 catches for 259 yards.
With the NFL releasing the official 2022 schedule later this week, what are some of the worst scheduling scenarios possible for the Chiefs?. The NFL schedule release is happening this week and there’s much anticipation around the Kingdom about when the Chiefs will be playing their opponents. We already know who the opponents are going to be so we’re able to know a little bit of what to expect. We also already know that the Chargers will be coming to Arrowhead in Week 2 for the home opener.
ST. LOUIS (WAFB) - Former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson has been called up by the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced on Tuesday, May 10. Robertson had been with the Memphis Redbirds (AAA). This will be his Major League Baseball debut. The Cardinals said he will wear No. 35.
Although John Harbaugh has said he plans on Clark remaining a Raven, teams reached out about trade interest. Following Baltimore’s Hamilton selection, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler notes the team received calls about Clark’s availability and multiple teams have inquired. Given an extension in February 2020, Clark is under contract for two more years on just $2.75M and $3.29M base salaries.
ST. LOUIS – Direct streams of Bally Sports regional sports networks will be available this fall. Cardinals and Blues fans will be able to stream Bally Sports Midwest games when they purchase this plan for about $16 to $20 per month. Bally Sports+ plans to have a soft launch in the Q2 of 2022 and a wide launch in the fall.
