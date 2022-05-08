ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclist killed by oncoming train in Murray

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UR0bc_0fWgbbX800

MURRAY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An individual has been killed in a cyclist-train collision that took place on the evening of May 7.

Carl Arky of the Utah Transit Authority told ABC4 that the accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. at a crossing near 161 West 4500 South in Murray when a 20-year-old cyclist attempted to cross the tracks while the gate arm was down.

1 dead in Tooele County single-vehicle crash

The cyclist waited for a northbound Union Pacific train to pass before crossing. The cyclist began riding and was then struck by a southbound FrontRunner train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the accident, service between Murray Central and Salt Lake Central Station is shut down at this time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
