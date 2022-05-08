ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas shut out Sugar Land 2-0

By El Paso Chihuahuas
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIK3Q_0fWgaqdQ00

Five El Paso Chihuahuas pitchers combined to shut out the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 2-0 Saturday, giving El Paso its first shutout of the season. Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only one run in 17.1 innings over the last four games. The Chihuahuas have won three of the five games in the series so far.

The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on a two-run home run by Aderlin Rodriguez in the top of the sixth inning, his sixth homer of the year. Rodriguez now has 28 RBIs this year to lead the Pacific Coast League. Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 in the win for El Paso.

Jesse Scholtens pitched four shutout relief innings Saturday and lowered his ERA to 1.95, which is the best ERA among PCL pitchers with enough innings to qualify. Chihuahuas shortstop Eguy Rosario was ejected after arguing a called third strike in the fifth inning. It was the fourth game in a row that one of the teams had at least one person ejected.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Space Cowboys 0 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (16-13), Sugar Land (12-17)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (1-3, 7.03) vs. Sugar Land RHP Hunter Brown (0-2, 2.35). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Ivan Melendez extends hitting streak to 17 games

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez continues to be a force to be reckoned with at the plate for the Texas Longhorns. Melendez and the Longhorns were back in action at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday against Texas Southern. The Longhorns jumped out to a big 12-2 win over Texas Southern and Melendez […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Saturday’s High School Softball Area Playoff highlights and scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only six area high school softball teams remain in the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships. Here are scores from all of the area teams who took to the field around the state on Saturday. 6A Americas vs. Keller Game 1: Americas def. Keller 9-2 Game 2: Americas def. Keller […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Land, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Sugar Land, TX
Sports
KTSM

Snell strikes out seven in rehab start with El Paso Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Diego Padres ace starting pitcher Blake Snell made his third minor league rehab start with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night. The 2018 Cy Young Award winner pitched five innings, struck out seven, allowed three hits and one earned run against the Sacramento Rivercats. Snell threw 59 pitches […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Body found on mountain believed to be missing hiker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the body found Monday morning is believed to be that of a missing hiker. Earlier in the day, El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews located the body in a wash, below a trail. EPFD crews had been searching for a missing […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aderlin Rodriguez
Person
Homer
KTSM

Five Americas athletes sign to play at collegiate level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five Americas High School athletes signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the next level on Friday afternoon. First, three track and field athletes will run in college, including two at the Division I level. Jared Laverty signed with Incarnate Word; Aaron Saenz is heading to Lamar. […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Chihuahuas#Espn#The Pacific Coast League#Era#Pcl#Gameday#Team Records#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

Hiker found dead identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A day following the discovery of a missing hiker in the Franklin Mountains, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released his identity. EPPD officials say 46-year-old Jerred Erhorn Woods of Washington State, was found dead near Ranger Peak Monday morning. The incident began on Sunday, May 8, at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

3 kids West Hills mom admitted to killing ID’d

Three children who were allegedly killed by their mother in West Hills over the weekend were identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County coroner identified them as 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez. Police had originally said two of the boys were 8 years old. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTSM

Vacant West El Paso restaurant now filled with trash, debris, and people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What once stood as a Weinerschnitzel and later, a Hamburger Stand fast food restaurant, is now a vacant shell, trashed with clothing, broken glass and even a bucket of human fecal matter. The vacant building is located at 2222 N Mesa St, and despite “No Trespassing” signs throughout the property, […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Crews fight fire in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews had a busy Sunday night, after a fire broke out at a home at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Noble Street. EPFD reported the fire just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening at a vacant home. Crews were able to get the smoky fire […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Watch: LCPD releases bodycam footage from deadly shooting of grandmother

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Nearly a month after the deadly incident where a 75-year-old grandmother from Las Cruces was shot and killed while holding knives, officials release the body cam footage. The shooting happened Saturday, April 18 along the 800 block of Fir Avenue around 6:30 p.m. At the time, Las Cruces Police Department […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

CBP busts 70-year-old Meth smuggler

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 70-year-old meth smuggler was among the many busts U.S. CBP officers made over the last seven days along the border. CBP officials say their officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy