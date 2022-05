When it comes to changes in uniform looks, Penn State’s won’t take very long to review. The classic look of the Nittany Lions football program has seen minimal changes throughout the years, but the helmet does have an interesting history with its design. Aside from simple changes like the manufacturer of the helmet, the Big Ten logo changing itself, and more, the basic design of the helmet may have gone through more changes than you may realize. And for many, the design of Penn State’s helmet has lasted a lifetime depending on when you were born. But let’s take a look...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO