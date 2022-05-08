ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Unregistered sex offender arrested near Victorville elementary school

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORVILLE, Calif. - One man was arrested this week near the grounds of an elementary school in Victorville. According to police, the man was an unregistered sex offender who had been released from prison...

