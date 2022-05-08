ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission mayoral election heads to runoff

By Nathaniel Puente
 3 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two candidates will face off in a runoff election in June after receiving the two highest vote totals in Saturday’s four-person race.

Local Election Results

Norie Gonzalez Garza and incumbent mayor Armando O’Caña received the most votes in Saturday’s election, however, neither candidate was able to take a majority of the votes. The two will face off in a runoff election on June 11.

Gonzalez Garza received 36.69 percent of the votes, meanwhile, O’Caña received 33.45 percent of the votes. Challengers Norberto Salinas received 27.82 percent of the votes and Victor Analdua received 2.03 percent of the votes.

O’Caña has served as Mission’s mayor since defeating Salinas in 2018. Salinas formerly served as the mayor of Mission for 20 years.

These results are not official until they are canvassed at a city meeting.

