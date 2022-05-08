ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

Gunfire Reminder: Raytown Remains Rough

tonyskansascity.com
 3 days ago

Exurb life in the Kansas City metro is not without its risks. Accordingly, we share this quick peek at more gunfire in this part of town that was forced to cut police resources not so long ago. Take a look . . . Officers arrived and found an adult...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Raytown, MO
Raytown, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMBC.com

Police warn of an online scam costing people thousands

LENEXA, Kan. — There’s a scam alert out in Lenexa, Kansas, where police say two people were tricked out of tens of thousands of dollars. It's the same scam with similar victims, and police say these cases are especially troubling. Officer Danny Chavez with Lenexa Police Department says...
LENEXA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Exurb
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KWCH.com

Body of transgender teen found in abandoned lot in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that a body found in KCK on April 15 was that of Ace Scott, a transgender teenager. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said his body was found in an abandoned lot near residences north of W. 9th Street and Central Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hutch Post

Homicide: Police ID 48-year-old Kansas shooting victim

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 48-year-old Fransisco Garcia-Aguirre of Kansas City, Kansas. On May 2, police responded to the 1900 Block of North 73rd Terrace in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. As they arrived on the scene, officer...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy