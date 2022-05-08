Truck rolls over in crash in Providence

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO