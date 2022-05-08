Truck rolls over in crash in Providence

A 29-year-old Worcester woman is dead after her car crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to Massachusetts State Police. State troopers responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-90 westbound in Framingham at 2:40 a.m., according to police.
One person is dead following a two-car crash on Route 125 in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Friday night. Kingston Police responded to the crash shortly before 9:40p.m. on Friday. One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Mansfield on Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said around 3 a.m. they received calls reporting a wrong way driver going south in the northbound lanes. That vehicle is identified as a Nissan Pathfinder. Cruisers responded trying to stop the […]
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Piscataqua River Bridge was closed Thursday morning as law enforcement officials responded to an incident involving an individual on the northbound side of the bridge. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that troopers took the person into protective custody...
BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
Police on Thursday identified two Marblehead residents as the victims of a serious car crash in Salem Wednesday. James Newhall, 91, and Margaret Newhall, 55, were killed when their Ford Focus crashed head-on into another car on Highland Avenue, the Salem Police Department said. Investigators said James Newhall was driving...
A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police have tentatively identified a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer Sunday as a young Palmer man, but have declined to publicly name him until the identification is confirmed. The man was walking on the eastbound side of the highway between the center and left...
Nathan Carman, a Vermont man who claimed his mother was lost at sea when their boat sank during a fishing trip off Rhode Island in 2016, was charged with murder in his mother's death in what federal prosecutors said was part of a scheme to inherit his family's money. The...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating two reports of gunfire Thursday night in Providence. Police said they responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of gunshots on West Friendship Street and arrived to find three bullet holes in the side of a home and another in the rear driver’s side door of a silver […]
Friends, family and neighbors of Longmeadow teen Katarina “Kat” Boskovic, who died in a “tragic” fatal car crash over the weekend, are invited to attend a Sunday vigil to honor the “beloved” high school senior. “Together with our community we mourn the death of...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence police cruiser ended up in a ditch Saturday night in Upper South Providence. There was no immediate word from police as to what led up to the crash near Portland and Hayward streets. A car with front-end damage was also visible across the...
