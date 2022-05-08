Women’s Water Polo: Stanford, USC Punch Tickets to National Championship

2x Olympic Champion, 2022 NCAA Champion and 2019 Cutino Award winner Makenzie Fischer is a finalist once again for the college game's top honor. Archive photo via Jeff Cable. SAN FRANCISCO (May 10, 2022) – The Olympic Club announced finalists for the Peter J. Cutino Award, an iconic honor in NCAA water polo to recognize the best men’s and women’s players each year. The men’s finalists are Nikolaos Papanikolaou (Cal), Nic Porter (USC), and Nicolas Saveljic (UCLA). The women’s list features Makenzie Fischer (Stanford), Tilly Kearns (USC), and Maddie Musselman (UCLA). The Cutino Award returns to an in-person event on Saturday, June 4 th at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The ceremony will also be live-streamed courtesy of USA Water Polo starting at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT. The broadcast will feature interviews with finalists, athletes, coaches plus the Cutino Award ceremony in its entirety. It will air free of charge at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.

