Women’s Water Polo: Stanford, USC Punch Tickets to National Championship

By Riley Overend
 3 days ago

Another championship chapter of the fiercest rivalry in women’s college water polo will be written Sunday when Stanford takes on USC for the national title. Another championship chapter of the fiercest rivalry in women’s college water polo will be written Sunday when No. 1 Stanford takes on No. 2 USC for...

World Junior Record Holder Merve Tuncel Commits to USC

Turkish distance freestyle ace, 1500 SCM World Junior Record holder, Merve Tuncel has committed to join the USC Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Olympic Club Announces Cutino Award Finalists; Honoring Best College WP Players

The Olympic Club announced finalists for the Peter J. Cutino Award, an iconic honor in NCAA water polo to recognize the best men's and women's players each year. The men's finalists are Nikolaos Papanikolaou (Cal), Nic Porter (USC), and Nicolas Saveljic (UCLA). The women's list features Makenzie Fischer (Stanford), Tilly Kearns (USC), and Maddie Musselman (UCLA). The Cutino Award returns to an in-person event on Saturday, June 4 th at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Who Got Faster? Improvements at 2022 U.S Trials

Dare Rose had the biggest time drop percentage-wise at U.S International Trials, leading a top twenty list filled with collegiate athletes.
Women’s Water Polo: Stanford Rallies Past USC to Become Winningest Program Ever

With its eighth national title, the Cardinal became most decorated program in women’s college water polo history, breaking a tie with UCLA (seven). In a tight matchup that saw USC take a 4-3 halftime lead and tie the game at 7-7 during the final period, top-seeded Stanford pulled away late to secure a 10-7 victory during Sunday’s thrilling national championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cal All-American Emma Davidson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Emma Davidson, who was on both of Cal's 11th-place sprint free relays at the 2022 NCAA Championships, has entered the transfer portal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rex Maurer Posts Scorching 4:13.90 500 FR at CIF-SS D1 Finals, #1 17yo All-Time

The CIF-SS Championships were held this past weekend, playing host to a ton of fast swimming. Perhaps no race was more exciting than the boys 500 free, which featured two of the fastest high school times in U.S. history from Rex Maurer and Matthew Chai. The duo didn't compete head-to-head, as Maurer is in the CIF-SS Division 1, while Chai is Division 2. However, the CIF State meet takes place this weekend, and this time it will feature a real showdown between the rising stars.
SWIMMING & SURFING
You Might Love These 26 Swim Camps This Summer

The best swim camps are selling out up fast. If you want to attend, sign up as soon as you can to work with the best coaches in swimming. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned....
Love Swimming? See 3,525 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,525 Swim Jobs Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Hungarian National Teamer Reka Nyiradi Commits to USC for 2023

Reka Nyiradi, a versatile member of the Hungarian national team, will join the Southern California women in the fall of 2023.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Futures Qualifier Sarah Pauley Commits to Campbell (2022)

Huntsville Swim Association's Sarah Pauley will bring team-leading times to an ascending Campbell Camel program this fall.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Rapidly-improving Luke Maggiore Commits to Florida State for 2022-23

Panama City Swim Team's Luke Maggiore, a rapidly-improving breaststroker, has announced his intention to swim for the FSU Seminoles next year.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Kate Moore Promoted To Associate Head Coach At Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (May 6, 2022) – Washington State Swimming Assistant Coach Kate Moore was promoted to Associate Head Coach, Head Coach Matt Leach announced Friday.
PULLMAN, WA
Summer Juniors Qualifier Lainey Mullins Verbally Commits to UVA for 2023-24

Suburban Seahawks' Lainey Mullins has verbally committed to UVA for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KNOXVILLE, TN

