ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmhurst, TX

Deceased man wins Palmhurst mayoral election

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tx51_0fWgUaKG00

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special election will now take place after Palmhurst residents voted for their recently deceased mayor to retain his position.

Local Election Results

Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. defeated challenger Israel Silva in Saturday’s election. Rodriguez received 329 votes to Silva’s 234 votes.

The incumbent held the position from 1999 until he died on April 5. By law, his name remained on the ballot since he died after the deadline date to remove a person’s name from the ballot.

A special election will now need to be called by city officials to elect a new mayor.

The town of about 2,700 residents received numerous business advancements during Rodriguez’s time as mayor.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed at a city meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 7

Related
ValleyCentral

Norma Sepulveda wins Harlingen mayor election

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen will have a new mayor after residents elected a challenger to take over the position. Norma Sepulveda won Saturday’s election with 3,659 votes over incumbent mayor Chris Boswell’s 2,388 votes in the election held Saturday. Boswell served as mayor since 2007. These results are unofficial until they […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg Mayor, City Council appoints secretary

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Mayor and Council have appointed a new city secretary following an Executive Session Thursday. Clarice Yvette Balderas was appointed as city secretary following the promotion of Myra L. Ayala who previously held the position. Balderas is a graduate of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and most recently served as […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission mayoral election heads to runoff

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two candidates will face off in a runoff election in June after receiving the two highest vote totals in Saturday’s four-person race. Norie Gonzalez Garza and incumbent mayor Armando O’Caña received the most votes in Saturday’s election, however, neither candidate was able to take a majority of the votes. The two […]
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Palmhurst, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KVUE

How did Texas vote on Prop 1 and Prop 2 in the May 7 election?

AUSTIN, Texas — This May 7 special election, all Texans had the opportunity to vote on two propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. We’re taking a look at the election results. Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 were both related to property tax relief. Specifically, voters had to decide...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Local Election#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for soliciting minors online

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation by the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of three men for soliciting minors. Joesph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Escobar, 19, were arrested in a span of two days by McAllen PD. Each suspect is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested after assaulting man with mop stick, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for assaulting a man with a mop stick, according to Brownsville PD. Brownsville police arrested Kimberly Acero, 31, for aggravated assault (family violence) after she assaulted a man with a mop stick, according to a release by Brownsville PD. At 3:30 p.m. on April 23, police responded […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ValleyCentral

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into police car

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police say she was drunk when she slammed into a McAllen Police car, Thursday morning.  McAllen Police say Deandra Nicole Vela hit a parked police unit from behind causing damage to the vehicle. Officers noticed Vela appeared to be intoxicated and arrested for DWI.  Vela’s last known […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested, one wanted for knocking man unconscious outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested, and one is wanted, after knocking a man unconscious outside a bar in Brownsville, police said. Jose Velez, Juan Velez and Pedro Garza were arrested for aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Sergio Garza is wanted by Brownsville PD. According to Brownsville police, the incident occurred […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Local Election Results

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy