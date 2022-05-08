Deceased man wins Palmhurst mayoral election

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special election will now take place after Palmhurst residents voted for their recently deceased mayor to retain his position.

Ramiro Rodriguez Jr. defeated challenger Israel Silva in Saturday’s election. Rodriguez received 329 votes to Silva’s 234 votes.

The incumbent held the position from 1999 until he died on April 5. By law, his name remained on the ballot since he died after the deadline date to remove a person’s name from the ballot.

A special election will now need to be called by city officials to elect a new mayor.

The town of about 2,700 residents received numerous business advancements during Rodriguez’s time as mayor.

These results are unofficial until they are canvassed at a city meeting.

