West Terre Haute, IN

WTWO at Fayette Elementary Career Fair

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYveJ_0fWgT0nG00

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO Chief Meteorologist Jesse Walker and weekend sports anchor Omar Tellow attended a career fair on Friday May 6th at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute. Students were given a card with questions to ask the many professionals who were present.

West Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

