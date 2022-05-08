WTWO at Fayette Elementary Career Fair
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO Chief Meteorologist Jesse Walker and weekend sports anchor Omar Tellow attended a career fair on Friday May 6th at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute. Students were given a card with questions to ask the many professionals who were present.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
