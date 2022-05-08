Jenkins upset as Ja Morant leaves Game 3 after Poole's pull on knee

SAN FRANCISCO — A bad loss Saturday got worse for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors after Ja Morant left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

The star point guard, who scored 34 points in the loss, limped to the locker room with a look of concern. In a replay of video right before Morant exited the game, Warriors guard Jordan Poole is seen pulling the knee of Morant, who was going for a loose ball.

“He’s being evaluated right now, nothing further,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game. “We watched the replay, he was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which triggered what happened. I’m actually going to be very curious to see wat happens after that.”

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended by the league on Thursday after a flagrant two foul in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals resulted in an injury to Warriors guard Gary Payton II. Golden State coach Steve Kerr called it a dirty play that “broke the code,” and Jenkins fired back, saying his team is “the furthest thing from dirty.”

Kerr said he was not aware of the play involving Poole and Morant when he was asked about it after the game. Morant tweeted a video of the play with the words “broke the code,” but later went on to delete the tweet.

“I didn’t really see the play,” Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton said. “I didn’t notice until he started to limp afterward.”

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to Ja yet, but it’s unfortunate,” teammate Desmond Bane said. “Ja is obviously having a great series, and for something like that to happen, something that is somewhat controllable — Jordan Poole reached out and grabbed his knee and it put him in an awkward position — it’s unfortunate.

Poole was not called for a flagrant foul during the sequence. When asked if the league should look at the Poole grab-and-pull, Jenkins said he would talk to team vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman about the next steps.

The Warriors players were highly defensive of the play.

“I didn’t even really see it yet,” Poole said during his postgame media availability. He was shown the video of the play on a reporter’s phone.

“It was a basketball play,” Poole said. “We doubled him, I hit the ball and I was going for the ball. Obviously you don’t want to see anybody get hurt. I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody. Hopefully he gets better and we can see him out there next game. I don’t even play like that, for real.”

“I’ve had a bad knee injury,” Klay Thompson said. “Jordan had no malicious intent. . . . He’s not out there clubbing people in the back of the head on fast breaks. We play the game the right way.”

When asked if he thought the pull by Poole was intentional, Jenkins responded: “I don’t know, watch the film. I’m saying that happened, and it triggered it.”

When he was pressed, Jenkins deflected.

“I don’t know what goes through a guy’s head. I never said it was intentional. There was a grab. I’m just curious what happened,” he said.

Morant was not made available to talk after the game because of the injury.

The Grizzlies now have to collect themselves after a 30-point loss if they don’t want to fall behind in the series 3-1. They will have to wait for the status of Morant to be decided in the coming hours.