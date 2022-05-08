ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captains cool down Dragons with DH sweep

By Tom Nichols
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio—The Lake County Captains took advantage of outstanding pitching on Saturday to earn a doubleheader sweep over the Dayton Dragons, winning the first game 2-0 and taking the second contest, 4-3. The games marked the first time in 2022 that the Dragons have lost two consecutive games. They were also the first two losses for the Dragons in any game decided by two runs or less this season. Dayton was 11-0 in games decided by two or less entering the doubleheader.

Game Recap: In the first game, Lake County scored single runs in the second and seventh inning, while starting pitcher Gavin Williams struck out 10 batters over five innings, surrendering only two hits. The Dragons were never able to mount much of an offensive attack, advancing only two runners past first base.

In the second game, Lake County took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning and held off a Dayton comeback effort. The Dragons got a two-run home run from Alex McGarry with two outs in the final inning (seventh) to pull to within a run, but Captains reliever Cade Smith struck out Allan Cerda to end the game. The Dragons had many chances to score over the final four innings of the game but lost three runners on the basepaths and hit into a double play when they had their opportunities. Dayton had seven hits and three walks over the last four innings but cashed in for only one run before McGarry’s home run.

McGarry was 3 for 7 in the doubleheader with a home run. Nick Quintana had two hits in the second game.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-7) close out the homestand with the rubber match of the five-game series on Sunday against Lake County (12-13) at 1:05 p.m. Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.86) will start for Dayton against Lake County’s Tommy Mace (0-1, 6.23). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).

