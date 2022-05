BAY CITY, Mich. – Seven more people have been arrested in connection with a scheme to bring drugs from Mexico into the country and sell them in Michigan, officials said. Five people were previously charged March 25 for conspiring to distribute kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin that was brought into the United States from Mexico, according to federal officials. All five were indicted last month for their role in the scheme, according to authorities.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO