Fire damages Southside building

RICHMOND, Va. – Crews battled a fire at an industrial building on Richmond’s Southside Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the single-story commercial building on Richmond Highway, according to officials.

Tyler Hammer

When crews arrived, officials said the building's ceiling had already collapsed.

No one was injured.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .