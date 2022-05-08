ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Fire damages Southside building

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkKpp_0fWgRbFC00

RICHMOND, Va. – Crews battled a fire at an industrial building on Richmond’s Southside Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the single-story commercial building on Richmond Highway, according to officials.

Tyler Hammer

When crews arrived, officials said the building's ceiling had already collapsed.

No one was injured.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Southside#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy