Neighbors install own speed bumps after child death

 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — These speed bumps weren't here just a couple days ago. If they look a little different than the ones on your street, it's probably because they're the kind any person off the street can buy and install themselves. "I thought it was the city but someone...

John
3d ago

I believe in think that all side streets should have these speed bumps like down in Columbus Ohio certain areas have speed bumps that will actually mess your car up if you going too fast over them

phony curtis
3d ago

how about teaching your kids to stay out the street?? oh wait.. that would be too much like right wouldn't it? My child wouldn't have been anywhere near the street!!!

