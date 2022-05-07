ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fuboTV Invites Brands to “Follow The Audience” at 2022 IAB NewFronts

By AIT News Desk
Live TV Streaming Platform Unveils Custom Audience Segments Informed by Viewership Behavior Across Entire Portfolio of Sports, News and Entertainment Content. Fubo Sports Network to Premiere New Original Programming with Orlando Magic Guard R.J. Hampton. UEFA Nations League and Existing Fubo Sports Network Originals, Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O....

