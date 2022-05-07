fuboTV Invites Brands to “Follow The Audience” at 2022 IAB NewFronts

Spotify is a great music and podcast streaming platform, with more than 82 million tracks and 3.2 million podcasts — including The Joe Rogan Experience, though we're not sure that's a benefit — available at a reasonable price. The ad-supported subscription also makes Spotify a very enticing prospect for those of us who can't justify yet another subscription service. What if you already signed up and want to cancel? Maybe you're tired of hearing the same mixes, you've given up music for lent, or you started cycling to work and want to enjoy the sounds of nature instead. Obviously, Spotify still wants your money (or your data and ad revenue in the case of a free account), so what hurdles do they put in place to keep you subscribed? Fear not — in this article we'll have a look at exactly how to cancel your Spotify premium or free account. Spoiler alert: there's at least one emotionally manipulative email involved.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO