The Oregon State Beavers’ impressive sweep over the rival Oregon Ducks has earned them a first. Actually, it’s earn them three firsts. The Beavers on Monday took over the No. 1 ranking in three of the six major college baseballs polls, ascending to the top spot for the first time since the 2019 season. They leapfrogged Tennessee (42-6), which had been a unanimous No. 1 for weeks before dropping two of three games at Kentucky over the weekend.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO