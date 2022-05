LAS VEGAS – Dmitry Bivol was willing to do whatever was necessary to get the fight he wanted for more than three years. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion realized that getting in the ring with Canelo Alvarez would afford him the opportunity and the exposure to prove to the world that he is an elite-level boxer. Bivol would’ve even dropped down to the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds if it meant Alvarez would’ve given him that chance.

