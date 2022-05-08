ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Steph Curry, Jordan Poole execute hilarious, full-speed do-si-do in fourth quarter that baffles Grizzlies defenders

By Grant Marek
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EJls_0fWgNavx00
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after he made a three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guards Steph Curry and Jordan Poole led a resurgent Dubs offense on Saturday in a blowout 142-112 Game 3 win at Chase Center, finishing with 30 and 27 points, respectively.

For the first time in what has otherwise been a tremendously contentious series that's already seen three ejections, a pair of Flagrant 2 fouls, and one potentially playoff-ending injury, the Warriors guards actually looked like they were having fun. Like, a lot of fun. So much fun that they decided to channel their inner country line dancers early in the fourth quarter.

With eight minutes to go in the final frame and Golden State leading 113-94, Curry dribbled the ball up court, handed it off to Kevon Looney then cut to the basket where Poole was waiting for him. Curry locked arms with Poole and the pair then did a full-speed do-si-do before sling-shotting each other out past a pair of screeners. Grizzlies defender Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams got completely lost on the play; by the time they recovered, Curry received the dump off, curled around a screen and drew a foul from Williams trailing behind.

Here's a look at the picture-perfect do-si-do:

"I really like some of the things the Warriors have done offensively," ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy observed following the foul call. "To move the ball and then getting into baseline screening action — which to me has gotten their best players some angles to get into the paint — Curry there got fouled on just that type of action."

With the win, the Warriors now take a 2-1 series advantage into Game 4 at Chase Center on Monday at 7 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a noticeable limp amid doubtful status for Game 4 vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant could be out of action on Monday night for his team’s pivotal Game 4 bout against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star point guard has been tagged as doubtful ahead of the match, and it looks like the Grizzlies will be without their most important player on the floor on Monday.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Kevon Looney
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson gets 100% real on Stephen Curry’s GOAT mindset in crucial win vs. Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO — Success isn’t always pretty, and the Golden State Warriors Monday night victory over the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies was ugly. When you’re in the playoffs, though, all that matters is the final score. The Warriors missed their first 15 three-point attempts, and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole shot the ball horribly for three quarters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden State Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#Chase Center
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry, Warriors Rally Past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 Lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Curry also dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds as Golden State rallied to win without coach Steve Kerr after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two hours before tipoff. Tyus Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists as Memphis missed injured All-Star Ja Morant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Interesting moment Klay knew Warriors would win in Game 4

The Warriors were playing catch-up for most of the game on Monday night. Despite trailing the Memphis Grizzlies for 47 of the 48 total minutes in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center, Golden State was always within striking distance. Klay Thompson identified one moment in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies say All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee. The NBA’s most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State. But he sat out the Game 4 loss with what the team said at the time was a sore knee. The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will remain out for Game 5 with COVID-19. Associate head coach Mike Brown will coach in his place.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry becomes first player with 500 playoff 3-pointers

Curry is the first to ever reach that mark and one of only three to eclipse 400. The other two are LeBron James and Curry's teammate, Klay Thompson, with 432 and 405, respectively. The milestone 3-pointer for Curry came during an awful half for the Warriors. The team missed its...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy