Warriors' Steph Curry, Jordan Poole execute hilarious, full-speed do-si-do in fourth quarter that baffles Grizzlies defenders

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after he made a three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guards Steph Curry and Jordan Poole led a resurgent Dubs offense on Saturday in a blowout 142-112 Game 3 win at Chase Center, finishing with 30 and 27 points, respectively.

For the first time in what has otherwise been a tremendously contentious series that's already seen three ejections, a pair of Flagrant 2 fouls, and one potentially playoff-ending injury, the Warriors guards actually looked like they were having fun. Like, a lot of fun. So much fun that they decided to channel their inner country line dancers early in the fourth quarter.

With eight minutes to go in the final frame and Golden State leading 113-94, Curry dribbled the ball up court, handed it off to Kevon Looney then cut to the basket where Poole was waiting for him. Curry locked arms with Poole and the pair then did a full-speed do-si-do before sling-shotting each other out past a pair of screeners. Grizzlies defender Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams got completely lost on the play; by the time they recovered, Curry received the dump off, curled around a screen and drew a foul from Williams trailing behind.

Here's a look at the picture-perfect do-si-do:

"I really like some of the things the Warriors have done offensively," ESPN's Jeff Van Gundy observed following the foul call. "To move the ball and then getting into baseline screening action — which to me has gotten their best players some angles to get into the paint — Curry there got fouled on just that type of action."

With the win, the Warriors now take a 2-1 series advantage into Game 4 at Chase Center on Monday at 7 p.m.