Louisiana Right to Life opposes criminal charges for women who have abortions

One of the top top anti-abortion groups in Louisiana has announced its opposition to a bill that would charge a pregnant mother with murder if she has an abortion.

Louisiana Right to Life executive director Benjamin Clapper says the legislation is inconsistent with one of their long-standing policies.

“It’s always beenthe Louisiana Right to Life position that we do not treat the abortion-vulnerable women as a criminal,” said Clapper.

Oil City Representative Danny McCormick’s measure would make abortions illegal in Louisiana and also charge anyone involved in the abortion with a homicide. It is scheduled for House floor debate on Thursday.

Clapper says House Bill 813 is also not needed because of a 2006 law that will ban abortions once the Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade.

“In the Supreme Court’s leak draft that was determined as an accurate draft, if that decision holds up or anything close to it, it’s clear Louisiana law protects babies from abortion,” said Clapper.

McCormick told the USA Today Network that if you believe abortion is murder then we must call it that. But Clapper says abortion-vulnerable women should not be treated as criminals.

“HB 813 is inconsistent with Louisiana Right to Life’s longstanding policy to not treat women as criminals, to instead hold those accountable for performing abortions,” said Clapper.