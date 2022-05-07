PREP ROUNDUP | Triway blasts 39 hits in 10 innings during doubleheader with Claymont

Saturday, May 7

Triway 16, Claymont 0; Triway 16, Claymont 4

Triway piled up 39 hits in two commanding wins over Claymont, with everybody getting in on the action.

Carter Wachtel threw a five-inning no-hitter in the first game with 11 strikeouts and also was one of five Titans with three hits. Emily Yacapraro, Hailey Massaro, Katie Hoffa and Emma Hudson also hit safely three times, with Massaro driving in a game-high four runs. Emma Flinner and Hanna Massaro had two hits apiece.

The Massaro sisters kept it going in the second game of the doubleheader, with Hanna hitting a pair of home runs and Hailey adding a homer of her own. They combined to drive in six runs. Callie Robson shined in rare varsity action, scoring three times on four hits.

Emma Flinner also tripled and drove in four runs and Yacapraro, Hoffa, Hudson and Clowie Flinner had two-hit performances. Yacapraro picked up the win in the circle, striking out four while allowing two earned runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake 8, Wooster 7 (OT)

Lake spoiled Wooster senior night, scoring in OT to pick up a narrow win.

Amber Street did what she could to lead the Generals, scoring four times. Hallie Wilks added two goals and an assist and Lyla Gaines also scored. Zoe Ntia and Emily Williams had assists as well.

Emily Serafinchon finished with 18 saves in goal.