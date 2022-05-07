ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

PREP ROUNDUP | Triway blasts 39 hits in 10 innings during doubleheader with Claymont

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

Saturday, May 7

Triway 16, Claymont 0; Triway 16, Claymont 4

Triway piled up 39 hits in two commanding wins over Claymont, with everybody getting in on the action.

Carter Wachtel threw a five-inning no-hitter in the first game with 11 strikeouts and also was one of five Titans with three hits. Emily Yacapraro, Hailey Massaro, Katie Hoffa and Emma Hudson also hit safely three times, with Massaro driving in a game-high four runs. Emma Flinner and Hanna Massaro had two hits apiece.

The Massaro sisters kept it going in the second game of the doubleheader, with Hanna hitting a pair of home runs and Hailey adding a homer of her own. They combined to drive in six runs. Callie Robson shined in rare varsity action, scoring three times on four hits.

Emma Flinner also tripled and drove in four runs and Yacapraro, Hoffa, Hudson and Clowie Flinner had two-hit performances. Yacapraro picked up the win in the circle, striking out four while allowing two earned runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake 8, Wooster 7 (OT)

Lake spoiled Wooster senior night, scoring in OT to pick up a narrow win.

Amber Street did what she could to lead the Generals, scoring four times. Hallie Wilks added two goals and an assist and Lyla Gaines also scored. Zoe Ntia and Emily Williams had assists as well.

Emily Serafinchon finished with 18 saves in goal.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

High School baseball District tournament matchups are set

Tournament baseball in the state of Ohio is a week away, and the OHSAA has released it's field. The Northeast 1 and 2 east District tournament brackets are set for divisions II, III, and IV at Bob Cene Park in Struthers with Sectional play set to begin the week of May 16, and lasting through May 19.
STRUTHERS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Homer, OH
Wooster, OH
Sports
The Daily Record

College of Wooster baseball sweeps Kenyon to finish regular season

WOOSTER — Junior center fielder Jack Whitehouse ripped a walk-off single into left field in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift The College of Wooster baseball team to a 4-3 game-one win over visiting Kenyon College on Sunday afternoon at Art Murray Field. Then, Wooster clinched its spot in the upcoming North Coast Athletic Conference...
WOOSTER, OH
The Daily Record

NCAC Baseball Tournament: previewing The College of Wooster's road to a title

The College of Wooster baseball team (27-12, 12-6 North Coast Athletic Conference) is off to VA Memorial Stadium for this week’s double-elimination NCAC Tournament. Wooster, seeded third, meets up with second-seeded Wittenberg University (27-10, 14-4 NCAC) in Thursday’s 8 p.m. contest. NCAC champion Denison University (29-8, 16-2 NCAC) opens the tournament against fourth-seeded DePauw University (21-15, 12-6 NCAC), winners of 11 straight, at 3 p.m.
WOOSTER, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy