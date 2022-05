Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada will make his season debut in a return to the team’s lineup on Monday, per beat reporter Scott Merkin. Moncada’s yet to play this season, as he injured his oblique just before the start of the season. Since then, he’s been on the IL as well as rehabbing in Triple-A. Now, his return comes in the midst of a recent hot streak, as the White Sox have won five straight heading into Sunday’s game in Boston. A win over the Red Sox would give them their second consecutive series sweep.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO