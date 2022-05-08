ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.07.22: Three Titles Defended, Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE tonight held a Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 7 from the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):. * Sasha Banks, Naomi, & Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Shayna...

