The following information was provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast:. For 30 years, Feeding the Gulf Coast has been honored by the generous donations of food from our community during the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive – the largest, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans across the nation. This year’s event will take place, Saturday, May 14, with a goal of collecting more than 100,000 pounds of food.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO