Edmond, OK

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Owned By Oklahoma Man

By News On 6
 3 days ago
As people across the country prepared for "the fastest two minutes in sports" Saturday evening, one Oklahoma man was getting ready for his first Kentucky Derby owning a race horse.

Richard Dawson, owner of oil and natural gas company Redsky Land in Edmond, Oklahoma, bought the horse named Rich Strike for $30,000 in September 2021.

According to the official Kentucky Derby account, Rich Strike pulled off the second biggest upset in the history of the derby.

Rich Strike held 80-1 odds at winning the race and according to the Associated Press, qualified for the race on Friday after Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas pulled his horse.

