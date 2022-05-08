Woman fighting for her life after Spy Run Ave. hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened shortly after midnight where police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Oxford Street. Preliminary information indicates the victim, an adult male was on foot near the intersection of Oxford St and Holton Ave when he sustained multiple gunshots. He was transported, by family, to the 400 block of Clermont Rd. Emergency personnel discovered the victim and then provided aid to him before he was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were determined non life-threatening. Further details in the shooting have not yet been released as the investigation is on-going.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO