Fort Wayne, IN

Woman fighting for her life after Spy Run Ave. hit-and-run

By Mia Splendore
WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was fighting for her life after a hit and run crash along Spy Run Avenue on Saturday night. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded near the intersection of...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

fortwaynesnbc.com

FWFD: No injuries in Hoagland Avenue apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the report of a fire at a four-story apartment complex on the corner of Hoagland and Creighton avenues just before 9 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from a window on the second...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man wounded after jail van escape, firing shots at police

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — State police say a 36-year-old man has been shot and wounded by officers after escaping from a jail transport van in western Indiana and later firing shots from an apartment he ran into. Police said Jayme Lopez of Gary fled about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after...
KENTLAND, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Sentenced In January Murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 33-year-old Fort Wayne man who admitted to fatally stabbing a man in a trailer off of Wells Street last year has learned his fate. According to our partners in news at ABC21, police were called to the 1000 block of Wells Street back on January 9th on reports of a fight, finding 38-year-old Randolph D. Bazile had been fatally stabbed. Court documents say Bazile invited Arthur Reeves to go inside a trailer off Wells Street to do drugs just before Reeves stabbed Bazile multiple times.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
WANE-TV

Lovers’ tiff leads to fight, felony charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– When Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the scene, the first thing they noticed was blood. In the home, there was a trail of blood running up the stairs. That led an officer to more blood covering every surface of the kitchen. There was blood in the bathroom, blood in the hallways and more in the family room, according to Allen County Superior court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Tuesday Night Crash Leaves One Man Seriously Hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 11 P.M. Tuesday Night in the 5300 block of Washington Center Road. Reports indicate a vehicle was traveling Northbound on Kroemer Road when it left the roadway crossing Washington Center Road, rolling over and ejecting the driver. Upon arrival by emergency personnel, the driver, an adult male, was found to have been suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a local hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWFD investigating fire in Northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to an apartment building fire on the city’s northeast side. Crews were called to the scene at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday to the 3100 block of Vance Ave. just south of North Coliseum Blvd to see smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the apartment building.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Overnight Shooting In Fort Wayne Leaves One Man Hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened shortly after midnight where police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Oxford Street. Preliminary information indicates the victim, an adult male was on foot near the intersection of Oxford St and Holton Ave when he sustained multiple gunshots. He was transported, by family, to the 400 block of Clermont Rd. Emergency personnel discovered the victim and then provided aid to him before he was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries were determined non life-threatening. Further details in the shooting have not yet been released as the investigation is on-going.
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident
WTHR

2 women arrested in Kokomo after fight and shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women are under arrest after a fight and shooting in Kokomo Monday. Officers were called May 10 to the 2900 block of North Apperson Way to one of the lots at the mobile home community there. Officers said there was a fight between two women...
KOKOMO, IN
wrtv.com

Police shoot man who escaped transport vehicle in northwest Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting in Newton County in northwestern Indiana. The shooting occurred after a man escaped police custody during a transport from the Iroquois County, Illinois jail to the Newton County, Indiana jail, according to Indiana State Police. Police said following...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WOWO News

FWPD investigating Wednesday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning on the city’s near southeast side. Police say they responded to a shots fired call in the area of Holton and Creighton avenues, which is near the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, at 11:21 a.m. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw someone running right after, but no one told officers that they saw the shooting. Shell casings were found near the area of Holton and Creighton. No one was struck or injured.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Documents: $300,000 settlement in Fort Wayne lost eye lawsuit

Federal court documents show the settlement amount reached by an Indiana city and a man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police fired during 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd is $300,000. WANE-TV reports Wednesday that documents also say Fort Wayne officials...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana judge arrested on felony domestic battery charge

CHICAGO - An Indiana judge is facing a felony charge of domestic violence stemming from an incident that happened last month. Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell was arrested Friday and charged with a felony count of domestic battery in the presence of a child for the April 12 incident, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Newtown County prisoner transport leaves one injured

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– It started off like any other prisoner transport. On Wednesday, Kentland County Jail Deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, from Iroquois County Jail in Illinois to Newton County Jail. It was just after 10:30 a.m. when the deputies and Lopez arrived at Newton...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Trial for man accused of slaying woman and three children begins

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were shown a photo of the woman on the edge of her bed, in a kneeling position with her arms over her head. They were told about the children, three of them found underneath a peach-colored bedspread, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Wave 3

Police still trying to identify boy found in suitcase in Southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity of the boy whose body was found inside this suitcase in Washington County remains a mystery. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said instigators realize people want answers to about the heartbreaking case, and so do they. He said this is the type of case that keeps Huls and his fellow detectives awake at night.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crash involving 7 vehicles in Greenwood sends 4 to hospital

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Four people went to the hospital Tuesday morning after a seven-vehicle crash in Greenwood. The crash, which a police report said involved six vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer, happened shortly after 7 a.m. on State Road 37 north, near Smith Valley Road. The Johnson County Sheriff's...
GREENWOOD, IN

