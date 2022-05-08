ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Norm Turner champions: Big Rapids wins home softball tournament

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Big Rapids' leftfielder Mackenzie Ososki  (left) throws the ball in against Benzie Central on Saturday after an extra base hit to the fence. At right is center fielder Hanna Smith. (John Raffel)

BIG RAPIDS – It was arguably the best softball weather of the season but most likely one of the finest moments for the Big Rapids Cardinals with a Norm Turner Invitational championship victory on Saturday.

The Cardinals had wins of 8-4 over Beal City and 20-4 in the final game over Benzie Central.

In the win over Benzie Central, Rylie Haist had three hits and two RBIs while Marissa Warren had two hits and five RBIs. Mackenize Ososki and Emma Daum had two hits apiece; Pharis Carroll and Jaylynn Gray had one hit apiece and Gray had an RBI.

Haist was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one walk and striking out 11

The Cardinals exploded on offense late in the game with Benzie Central to put on the mercy rule.

Warren had four hits and four RBIs. Haist had four hits and three RBIs Hanna Smith had three hits and two RBIs. Josie Cornell, Carroll, Ososki and Zoe Taylor had two hits apiece Taylor had three RBIs. Carroll had four RBIs, Cornell two RBIs and Ososki one RBI. Daum had one hit.

Winning pitcher Cailin Knoop allowed eight hits and no walks and struck out four

“We had a team drop from the tournament late so we played a round robin,” Big Rapids coach Dawn Thompson said. “Our offense was explosive in both games today. In game one, we made too many mistakes on defense, but our hitting really determined the outcome. In the second game we played perfect defense and every hitter in the lineup had at least one hit. Overall, it was a great day for softball and a total team effort."

Big Rapids’ overall record is 13-1.

“I’m proud of how the team played and we all came together when we needed to,” Big Rapids’ Emma Eling said. “We preserved when things got sticky.”

Reed City 1-1

CADILLAC – Reed City lost in the first game on Saturday at Cadillac.

Hannah Stellini's walk-off gave Reed City the victory over Tawas 5-4 in the semifinal.

After falling behind 4-0 after 3 1/2 innings, Reed City came back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and one run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. In the final inning, Kenzie Shoemaker led off with a single, stole second base and Stellini was safe on an error, scoring Shoemaker from second base to win the game.

Reed City out-hit Tawas 9-2. Isabell Guy got the win. She went all six innings, gave up four runs, no earned runs, on two hits, one walk and struck out five.

Leading hitter in game one was Kenzie Shoemaker with three, Paityn Enos and Hayden Cutler with two, and Kaylin Goodman and Rylie Shafer with one each

In the championship game, it was Cadillac over Reed City 2-0. Reed City out-hit Cadillac 4-2.

The difference in the game was in the fifth inning as Cadillac scored two runs without a hit.

“On the mound, Isabell Guy and Ashlyn Lundquist both put on a clinic with outstanding performances,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said.

Lundquist got the win, allowing no runs on four hits, walking one and striking out nine. Guy allowed two runs, no earned runs and two hits, striking out five and walking two.

Hitters in game 2 with one hit each were Shoemaker, Kaylin Goodman, Rylie Shafer and Hannah Stellini.

Reed City’s season record is 12-8 and the Coyotes are 4-2 in the conference.

Reed City is home on Tuesday against Big Rapids.

Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Cadillac, MI
Reed City, MI
Reed City, MI
