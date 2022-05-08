ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER SHIPS OVER 100 DOGS AND CATS TO CONNECTICUT

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Saturday morning Animal Control Officers with the Montgomery County...

www.mocomotive.com

Toby Hazlewood

65 Dogs Rescued From an “Overwhelmed” Owner in Georgia – Many Will Require Medical Treatment Before New Homes Are Found

On April 23 a combined team of animal rescue workers were called-upon to rescue a total of 65 dogs from an "overwhelmed" pet owner in mid-Georgia. The team, made up of Atlanta Humane Society, along with ASPCA and Hancock Animal Friends attended the address to rescue animals ranging from puppies through to dogs over 10 years old. It was found that many will require medical treatment and behavioral training before new homes can be found for them.
GEORGIA STATE
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

2 Lake County dogs still waiting to be adopted after living 3+ years in shelters: Meet Barklee and Flip

MENTOR, Ohio — Are you looking for a new pet?. There are two dogs waiting for their forever home that have both been living in shelters for more than three years. The Lake Humane Society said these long-term puppy residents – Barklee and Flip – were both transferred to their Mentor location from a partner rescue after being saved from separate instances of neglect.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Vets Wanted To Euthanize Puppy Without Front Legs, But This Guy Stepped In

Meet Nubby, the doggie with no front legs. Vets thought he wouldn’t make it. “His siblings were pushing him out of the way. He would have perished,” Lou Robinson, Nubby’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “He came home with me.” Robinson is the founder of an animal rescue group called Warriors Educate About Rescue. She and her husband learnt about all the ways they could improve Nubby’s chances of survival.
PETS
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
KOLD-TV

Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up. Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.
TUCSON, AZ
dailyphew.com

Dog Waits Patiently As Her Puppies Are Rescued One By One

Summer had been homeless for a long time, living on the streets of Los Angeles. She was fed by community members, and they discovered she was pregnant one day. After giving birth, the inhabitants quickly requested assistance so that the adorable family would not have to struggle for survival on the streets, and when her rescuers arrived, the dog calmly awaited the rescue of each of her puppies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Should you be sleeping with your dog at night?

Many people consider their pet a family member. Sometimes they are even more moved than the actual family members. So sleeping with your dog in the same bed isn’t an issue with most dog owners. Having a dog as your bed buddy has many advantages. However, on the contrary, it has quite a few disadvantages as well. Let's take a look at both sides of the coin.
PETS

