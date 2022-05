TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Shawnee Heights boys basketball coach who led the team to back-to-back state championships passed away on Saturday night at the age of 86. Bob D. Bodenheimer’s obituary from the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says that he passed away on May 7 at the Midland Hospice House. He was born […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO