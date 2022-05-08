ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Rose-Hulman Baseball splits with Defiance

By Omar Tellow
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman baseball team split their doubleheader with Defiance on Saturday afternoon. The Engineers won the first game 15-0 as Josh Mesenbrink was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI’s. Shane Garner added a grand slam and Ian Kline pitched six shutout innings. Defiance rallied to win the second game 5-3.

Rose-Hulman improved to 23-10 on the season and will open the HCAC Tournament at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Thursday.  The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

