ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

3 people shot at Louisiana laundromat after couple sought revenge for prior fight

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsKum_0fWgFKil00

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three people were shot after an armed couple walked into a laundromat to confront a woman over a fight that happened days earlier at the same Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shopping center.

All three people wounded in the Friday afternoon incident were treated at area hospitals and are expected to survive, WBRZ-TV reported.

Meanwhile, Rontrell Nelson is facing two attempted second-degree murder charges in connection to the incident. He is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, WAFB reported.

According to surveillance video from outside the business, Nelson walked into the Gardere Coin Laundry carrying a rifle, while his girlfriend armed herself with a tire iron at around 4 p.m. local time, WBRZ reported.

A witness at the laundromat told the TV station that the pair confronted another woman once inside, and that Nelson’s girlfriend swung a tire iron at the victim’s head. During the fight inside the business, Nelson allegedly fired several shots from his rifle, striking a bystander.

Surveillance footage later shows a female victim walking backward out of the business, holding a gun and firing inside, WAFB reported.

Nelson reportedly followed the woman outside and shot at her, the TV station reported.

Nelson was arrested a short while later during a traffic stop, and his girlfriend, who was injured in the incident, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

A third victim, a man inside the laundromat, was shot during the initial assault, WAFB reported.

Nelson later told investigators that the target of the attack had “snuck” his girlfriend in the parking lot of the same shopping center two days earlier, WBRZ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundromat#Convicted Felon#Police#Wafb#Violent Crime#Wbrz Tv#Gardere Coin Laundry
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
WAFB.com

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. Disney on Ice returns to Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
102K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy