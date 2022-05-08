David Crockett scores district tournament win over West Ridge

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers rallied in the later innings to defeat West Ridge, 8-1, for a spot in the Big Five District semifinals.

With the win, Crockett will now travel to Johnson City to face top-seeded Science Hill on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Dobyns-Bennett will play host to Daniel Boone in the other semifinal. First pitch is also slated for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Kingsport.

