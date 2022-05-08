ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton City Council - Executive Session (closed session)

myboca.us
 3 days ago

The Executive Session will be held in Room T-163. The meeting...

myboca.us

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward will put school tax question on August ballot

A Broward schools tax increase request will stay on the Aug. 23 primary election ballot, county commissioners decided Tuesday, even though most preferred for voters to consider it during the higher turnout November election. The school district argued that’s not the county’s decision to make and threatened legal action if the county refused to allow voters to consider the question in August. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy