Corning natives McNaney and Tillman win Big Ten tournament title with Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, M.D. (WETM) – Corning natives Logan McNaney and John Tillman continue a perfect season with a Big Ten tournament championship with Maryland lacrosse.

The University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team earned a 17-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The Terrapins added the Big Ten Tournament title to their top rank in the country, their undefeated record, and Big Ten regular season title. The conference tournament win also marks the seconds straight season that the Terrapins swept the regular season and tournament titles.

Corning grad and goalie for Maryland Logan McNaney recorded 9 saves in the team’s title win and will look to continue that success into the NCAA Division I tournament. McNaney has had a stellar tournament as he recorded a season high 14 saves in the semifinal round against Johns Hopkins. 2022 will mark the second straight year that McNaney has manned the net for the Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament.

Last season Maryland fell in the National Championship game 17-16 to Virginia. Since the loss, the Terrapins have earned a perfect record.

Head coach John Tillman has also had a banner year for the Terrapins. Tillman earned a unanimous Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Corning native and Cornell alumni coached this season’s Big Ten Player of the Year on offense, defense, and specialist. Tillman will look to get the Terrapins back to the national title game for the second year in a row and look to win it for the first time since 2017.

