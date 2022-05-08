ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 22:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer; Lincoln...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Cottonwood; Faribault; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Martin; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Redwood; Rock; Waseca; Watonwan TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN COTTONWOOD FARIBAULT JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MARTIN MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE REDWOOD ROCK WASECA WATONWAN
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Newaygo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Michigan and west central Michigan, including the following counties, in central Michigan, Mecosta. In west central Michigan, Newaygo. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 PM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The thunderstorms impacting the area could produce locally more the 2 inches per hour. Big Rapids will likely see urban and poor drainage flooding developing soon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Rapids, Paris, Stanwood, Brohman, Woodville, Hawkins, Woodland Park and Bitely. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
County
Lincoln County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYON AND NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES At 1236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Taunton, or 17 miles northwest of Marshall, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lyon and northeastern Lincoln Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Westhope affecting Bottineau County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Westhope area. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Westhope. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1414.0 feet, Water is almost valley-wide. The area flooded is grass covered and no buildings are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1414.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 1414.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1414.0 feet. - Flood stage is 1414.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1413.4 feet on 11/11/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Douglas; Todd A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Douglas and northwestern Todd Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carlos, or 9 miles north of Alexandria, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Douglas and northwestern Todd Counties, including the following locations... Belle River, Miltona and Rose City. This includes U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 212 and 218. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Strong Winds Expected Thursday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest wind, with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through the day Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Impacts mainly to transportation. There will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers in the morning will likely reduce visibility. Roads may also become slushy and snow covered.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BON HOMME BROOKINGS CHARLES MIX CLAY DAVISON DOUGLAS HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER UNION YANKTON
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Southeast Utah and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Grand Valley, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will drop visibilities to less than 5 miles.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 10:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Aitkin, east central Cass and Crow Wing Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Merrifield, to 6 miles south of Ogilvie, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Brainerd, Ironton and Merrifield around 1245 PM CDT. Crosby and Cuyuna around 1250 PM CDT. Breezy Point around 1255 PM CDT. Fifty Lakes around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Emily, Outing and McGrath. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Galena. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau, Eastern Uinta Mountains and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Southwest San Juan Mountains, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau, Eastern Uinta Mountains and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Southwest San Juan Mountains, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
ENVIRONMENT

