Red Sox Sign Carlos Martínez, Ex-Cardinals Star, To Minor-League Contract

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have added Carlos Martínez with hopes he might rediscover his form and contribute to their cause. The right-handed pitcher joined the Red Sox on Saturday...

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

