Fed up Leonard from Port Arthur asks: I’m at my wits end with these cars with extremely loud muffler systems. Especially at nighttime, these people are up and down the street without regard to anyone who may be resting in their homes. I’m aware officers may not be available every time someone starts their vehicle, but this loud muffler is not a necessity. Is there a law that addresses loud noise from a vehicle?

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO