Bismarck, ND

Track: Legacy boys shine at Dakota Relays; Harvey-Wells Co & Shiloh win in Bismarck

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

Saturday concluded one of the busiest two day stretches of track that’ll happen all year outside of the state meet.

The Howard Wood Relays played out in Sioux Falls with teams across North and South Dakota competing. Meanwhile, several Class B meets came to a conclusion in North Dakota.

Howard Wood Relays ND winners:
Boys 4x100M – Legacy: 43.02
Boys 4x200M – Legacy: 1:29.41
Girls Long Jump – Jazmin Barry, Dickinson: 18-04.50
Girls 400M – Erin Palmer, Century: 57.00

Hunter Seifert Memorial Meet Girls Results:
1. Shiloh Christian: 94
2. Bismarck: 67
3. DLB/Lewis & Clark: 66.5
4. Linton-HMB: 66
5. Central McLean: 53

Hunter Seifert Memorial Meet Boys Results:
1. Harvey-Wells County: 120
2. Bismarck: 73.5
3. Standing Rock: 69
4. DLB/Lewis & Clark: 64.5
5. Central McLean: 64

