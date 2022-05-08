Rams advance to LSC Quarterfinals after blowout victory over St. Mary’s
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State baseball is on to the Lone Star Conference Quarterfinals after defeating St. Mary’s Saturday evening 23-5.
The Rams once again got off to a hot start, but the Rattlers would hang around with the Rams for two innings, before Angelo State would score 18 unanswered runs for the victory.
Angelo State now advances to the Quarterfinals next week and will host. The games begin on Thursday at Foster Field.
